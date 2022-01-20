Show You Care
Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Dec. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. One year into Walensky’s tenure as director, her bid to make the CDC more agile is being challenged by political pressures, vocal scientists and the changing virus itself. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — The top U.S. public health agency has long been criticized as too slow to collect and act on new information.

Now, increasingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also being criticized for moving too fast.

One year into Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s tenure as director, her bid to make the CDC more agile is being challenged by political pressures, vocal scientists and the changing virus itself. In its haste, some experts say, the agency has repeatedly stumbled — moving too quickly, before the science was clear, and then failing to communicate clearly with local health officials and the public.

