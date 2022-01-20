Show You Care
On the 29th anniversary of Chris Street’s death, his best friend Kenyon always has a reminder

By Scott Saville
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - January 19th is is the 29th anniversary of Hawkeye basketball legend Chris Street’s death, he was killed in a tragic car accident.

“We lost more than a teammate we lost a brother I think to this day we all feel that void,’ said his teammate and best friend Kenyon Murray. “We will never forget him and he will always be right there with us.”

“He was never good with being good he wanted to be great. Whatever he had to do to get there there was nobody going to outwork him,” Murray said.

Kenyon said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think of Chris. He has a constant reminder, he named one of his twins after his best buddy.

“Best friend I’ve ever had, an unbelievable teammate,” Kenyon said.

Kris Murray, the former Cedar Rapids Prairie star, now plays for the Hawkeyes. He scored a career-high 29 points last Thursday against Indiana, just before the 29th anniversary of Chris’s death.

“It didn’t matter who I married I always said my first boy was going to be named (after) Chris,” Kenyon said. “Whenever I’m back in Indianola stop by the cemetery and say hello I stop by the little store and say hello to the Streets they still have a very special place in my heart and they always will.”

Kenyon wasn’t the only one devastated by the sudden loss of Chris Street. His tragic death shook the entire state.

“Whenever you talk about Chris you know exactly where you were. It’s almost like it’s a time machine, it takes you back to that very moment,” Kenyon said. “He will always be a big part of my life and a big reason of who I am today.”

