Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Expect wind chills down below zero. See the advisory for your area here.

Highs were officially hit at around midnight Wednesday, and temperatures have been falling ever since.

Temperatures will settle in around 10 degrees, then drop again going into Wednesday night.

Highs on Thursday will barely get above zero.

Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will likely drop to between -10 and -20 as the sky stays clear, and the wind calms down.

This weekend, we’re still watching a series of weak systems that may bring us a little bit of snow.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.