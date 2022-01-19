Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Iowa Wednesday night

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Expect wind chills down below zero. See the advisory for your area here.

Highs were officially hit at around midnight Wednesday, and temperatures have been falling ever since.

Temperatures will settle in around 10 degrees, then drop again going into Wednesday night.

Highs on Thursday will barely get above zero.

Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will likely drop to between -10 and -20 as the sky stays clear, and the wind calms down.

This weekend, we’re still watching a series of weak systems that may bring us a little bit of snow.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

A group of Girl Scouts tied to a southwestern Iowa cabin since it was built nearly 100 years...
Girl Scouts hoping to save Iowa cabin from wrecking ball
Police lights
Authorities identify man shot by Woodbury County deputy
Final vote for Coggon Solar Project postponed
Final vote for Coggon Solar Project postponed
Senate voting rights debate continues into day 2
Senate voting rights debate continues into day 2