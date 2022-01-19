Show You Care
Waterloo police block part of E Parker Street for ‘active incident’

Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.

Police vehicles have the road blocked off. Officers have been at the scene for several hours Wednesday morning.

Police told KCRG-TV9 they’re focusing on resolving the incident and will have no information to share until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story.

