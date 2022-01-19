Washington’s Hannah Stuelke sets the bar higher every game - and clears it every time

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hannah Stuelke is rewriting the record book.

“Hannah is one of a kind,” said Washington and UNI assistant coach KK Armstrong. “She does everything on the floor. She can play point guard she can play one-five, she does it all.”

The Iowa commit’s confidence level is at an all-time high, she’s averaging almost 31 point per game.

“Taking more shots and being more confident in myself to be able to make the shots,” Stuelke said on her success.

Stuelke scored 43 points against Cedar Falls to break the all-time Cedar Rapids Washington scoring record: 1,492 points. Former Iowa State All-American Stacy Freese held the record that most thought would never be broken.

“I think she was a great player, and it meant a lot to break that record,” Stuelke said.

“I honestly thought nobody would ever break that record,” Armstrong said. “Seeing her break that kind of brought a tear to my eye. It was a great kid to be able to break that one.

Stuelke committed to play basketball at Iowa when she was in ninth grade, and she can’t wait to wear the black and gold next year.

“There was a lot of anticipation and there still is because it is just right around the corner,” Stuelke said. I am really excited to go and play for Coach Bluder and play with Caitlin.”

But the Hawkeyes, and maybe the WNBA will have wait. Hannah loves playing for the Warriors, and has some big goals for this season.

“I think it means a lot to play here at wash, my mom played here she was pretty good I guess,” Stuelke said jokingly. “She won state which is really nice, a goal of mine (is) to go to State. We’re coming for you mom.”

