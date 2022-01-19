University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO taking new position

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare announced today that University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran is leaving his position.

He will remain in his current position until the end of February and then begin as CEO at the University of California San Francisco Health on March 1st.

Gunasekaran was recruited by UCSF last year. UIHC will announce an interim CEO within the next week.

