Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO taking new position

Suresh Gunasekaran
Suresh Gunasekaran(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare announced today that University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran is leaving his position.

He will remain in his current position until the end of February and then begin as CEO at the University of California San Francisco Health on March 1st. 

Gunasekaran was recruited by UCSF last year. UIHC will announce an interim CEO within the next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
The Iowa Medical Classification Center(KCRG File)
Staff members assaulted at Iowa Medical and Classification Center
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year’s Day cabin fire
Some Iowa childcare providers express concern over proposed changes to childcare centers
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional

Latest News

The rooms will provide students with relaxing activities, like journaling and painting....
Brain health retreat rooms open in Dubuque public high schools
Official give an update after discontinuing contact tracing
Health officials give update after discontinuing contact tracing
Official give an update after discontinuing contact tracing
Health officials give update after discontinuing contact tracing
Iowa City Winter Shelter aims to stay open through March under any circumstances
Iowa City Winter Shelter aims to stay open through March under any circumstances