UIHC announces CEO leaving for same position at new hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare announced today that University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran is leaving for a new job in San Francisco.

Gunasekaran will take over as the CEO of University of California San Francisco Health in early March. He will leave UIHC in late February. UCSF conducted a nation-wide search for the position and recruited Gunasekaran in 2021.

Gunasekaran started at UIHC in 2018 and made $800,000 that year. In 2021 he made $1,100,000. At UCSF, he is set to make an annual salary of $1,850,000.

He said compensation was not a factor in his decision but that the pull toward the Bay Area was a long term one. Gunasekaran worked as an IT consultant in San Francisco in the late 90s.

“Ultimately for me on a personal level it was hard to resist the pull of UCSF,” Gunasekaran said. “I’ve lived out there before and I’m very knowledgeable on the community and I think it’s a great institution as well.”

UCSF ranks ninth nationally according to the U.S. News and World Report for its exceptional care in multiple areas.

An interim CEO of UIHC will be announced within the next week.

