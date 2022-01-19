Show You Care
Time for a Cool Change

By Joe Winters
Jan. 18, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Arctic air moves into the state for the remainder of the week. After well above normal temperatures on Tuesday we ride the weather rollercoaster downhill to well below normal readings. Highs stay in the single digits with low falling below zero. Wind chill will also be a big factor the next several days. Once the chill drops below zero early Wednesday morning it stays there through the start of our Friday. Have a good night and stay warm!

