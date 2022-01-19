Sen. Grassley raises $1.42 million in fourth quarter of 2021, $5.25 million total for the year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday Senator Chuck Grassley announced that he enters the 2022 campaign year having raised $5.25 million, after raising $1.42 million in quarter four of 2021.

“Earning the confidence of hardworking Iowans is something I never take for granted and I thank them for their support. In a time of soaring Bidenflation, donations supporting our campaign mean even more,” Chuck Grassley said.

“The Senate Majority is on the line and I am working as hard as ever to ensure conservatives take control of Congress. The failures of the Biden administration—40-year high inflation, chaos at our southern border, endless COVID power grabs, raging crime sprees, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan—underscore the importance of the midterm election.”

The campaign has over $3.72 million cash on hand.

