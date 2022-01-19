Show You Care
Orton submits ‘Notice of Defense of Insanity’ in upcoming trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just four days after a judge announced the medical evaluation for Ethan Orton found him competent to stand trial, Orton and his defense team submitted a ‘Notice of Defense of Insanity/Diminish Responsibility to the court.

Orton is accused of killing his parents in October 2021. Cedar Rapids Police say he admitted to stabbing and killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life.’

The trial is scheduled to take place February 8th.

