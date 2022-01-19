MidAmerican Energy proposes $3.9 billion “Wind PRIME” renewable energy project

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, MidAmerican Energy announced plans for a $3.9 billion renewable energy project in Iowa.

The Wind PRIME project would explore new technologies to advance MidAmerican Energy’s transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“Iowa is a renewable energy leader, thanks in large part to MidAmerican Energy’s proven track record of clean energy commitments and investments that are a true competitive advantage for our state,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said. “MidAmerican’s Wind PRIME is a commitment and investment on a whole new level, cementing Iowa’s clean energy leadership for many years to come.”

MidAmerican estimates that the Wind PRIME project will create more than 1,100 full-time jobs during the construction phase and another 125 full-time positions for ongoing operations and maintenance.

In addition, Wind PRIME will provide an average of $24 million-plus per year in local property tax payments on wind turbines and solar facilities, as well as more than $21 million in annual landowner easement payments.If approved, the company plans to complete construction in late 2024..

