Main Street Waterloo announces 2022 Board of Directors

Zach Hansen was announced as President of the Main Street Waterloo's Board of Directors
Zach Hansen was announced as President of the Main Street Waterloo's Board of Directors
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Main Street Waterloo has announced its board of directors and officers for 2022.

“We are excited to welcome the new and returning Board Members. Each Board Member embodies the spirit of community. They all bring to the table vast talents, expertise, and energy. We are very fortunate to have them working with our organization as we continue to strengthen Downtown and Main Street Waterloo,” Jessica Rucker, Executive Director.

Main Street Waterloo announced that Zach Hansen will serve as President, Samantha Meier as Vice President, Daniel Janssenas as Treasurer, and Blake Hamer as Past President.

Additional board members include Brandon Alvarado, Michael Huisman, Nick Hedrick, Purvis Williams, David Deeds, Mark Iehl, Bari Richter, Brendon Wagner, and Ivan Valtchev.

The community liaisons to the board include the Honorable Mayor Quentin Hart, Waterloo City Council Person John Chiles, Tavis Hall, Ty Kimble, Linda Laylin, Cara Miller, Jim Schaefer, and Aric Schroeder.

