Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Republican lawmakers push for more access to mental health care

A group of Iowans are asking Governor Reynolds to reconsider her push for a transgender sports...
A group of Iowans are asking Governor Reynolds to reconsider her push for a transgender sports ban.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Republicans say expanding access to mental health care is a top priority, especially at a time when some hospitals aren’t giving treatment to those who need it most.

Republican lawmaker Ann Meyer said they’re not accepting suicidal patients, or detox patients or violent patients.

KCCI reports Republican lawmaker Ann Meyer introduced four mental health bills last week that would expand access to mental health care in Iowa.

House Study Bill 531 would increase capacity in mental health institutes by 50%, adding 32 adult beds and 14 adolescent beds for Iowa’s most difficult-to-place mental health patients.

House Study Bill 537 would add $1 million per year to expand loan forgiveness opportunities for new prescribing mental health providers in Iowa.

House Study Bill 532 would establish 12 new psychiatric residency programs throughout the state through the University of Iowa, with the goal of increasing the number of psychiatrists trained in Iowa.

House Study Bill 530 would require the Department of Human Services to establish a Medicaid rate for those needing a higher level of inpatient psychiatric care.

Democrats have expressed support, but shared concerns over funding and staffing.

House Study Bill 532 advanced through a subcommittee on Tuesday. House Study Bill 537 is expected to be discussed by a subcommittee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

Ankeny school district to maintain voluntary mask policy
Waterloo police say they’re dealing with an active incident at 136 East Parker Street.
Waterloo police block part of E Parker Street for ‘active incident’
Betty White Challenge raises $25K
Betty White Challenge raises $25K
Trump organization accused of fraud
Trump organization accused of fraud