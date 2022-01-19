Iowa Republican lawmakers push for more access to mental health care

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Republicans say expanding access to mental health care is a top priority, especially at a time when some hospitals aren’t giving treatment to those who need it most.

Republican lawmaker Ann Meyer said they’re not accepting suicidal patients, or detox patients or violent patients.

KCCI reports Republican lawmaker Ann Meyer introduced four mental health bills last week that would expand access to mental health care in Iowa.

House Study Bill 531 would increase capacity in mental health institutes by 50%, adding 32 adult beds and 14 adolescent beds for Iowa’s most difficult-to-place mental health patients.

House Study Bill 537 would add $1 million per year to expand loan forgiveness opportunities for new prescribing mental health providers in Iowa.

House Study Bill 532 would establish 12 new psychiatric residency programs throughout the state through the University of Iowa, with the goal of increasing the number of psychiatrists trained in Iowa.

House Study Bill 530 would require the Department of Human Services to establish a Medicaid rate for those needing a higher level of inpatient psychiatric care.

Democrats have expressed support, but shared concerns over funding and staffing.

House Study Bill 532 advanced through a subcommittee on Tuesday. House Study Bill 537 is expected to be discussed by a subcommittee on Wednesday.

