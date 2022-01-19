Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 amid high virus spread

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from...
(AZ Family)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations of people being treated for coronavirus infections in Iowa surpassed 1,000 this week as COVID-19 cases grow at the fastest rate since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

State data updated Wednesday shows Iowa surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations on Monday and then dipped lower to 991 with 182 patients in intensive care.

The state reported 19 children age 11 or younger in hospitals and 13 aged 12 to 17. Most were unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa’s seven-day moving average of daily cases was 5,440 on Monday.

That is the highest rate ever, surpassing the previous high of 4,622 in November 2020.

The state Wednesday reported 8,317 deaths, which is 116 more than reported on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
Ankeny school district to maintain voluntary mask policy
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID