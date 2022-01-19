Iowa COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 amid high virus spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations of people being treated for coronavirus infections in Iowa surpassed 1,000 this week as COVID-19 cases grow at the fastest rate since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

State data updated Wednesday shows Iowa surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations on Monday and then dipped lower to 991 with 182 patients in intensive care.

The state reported 19 children age 11 or younger in hospitals and 13 aged 12 to 17. Most were unvaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa’s seven-day moving average of daily cases was 5,440 on Monday.

That is the highest rate ever, surpassing the previous high of 4,622 in November 2020.

The state Wednesday reported 8,317 deaths, which is 116 more than reported on Monday.

