Iowa City votes to contribute $1.5 million to excluded workers fund.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City voted to contribute $1.5 million to help fund workers that were ineligible from previous relief programs.

This would raise the total to $3.5 million to date.

“We applaud Iowa City for contributing $1.5 million to help fund a $3.5 million investment in ‘payments to workers who were ineligible for previous relief programs’, as the 5-0 county vote last November created. Excluded workers must be prioritized in the lottery selection process, with a self-certification for eligibility, otherwise, JohnsonCounty will re-create the same structural barriers that exacerbated racial inequities in vulnerable populations and led to a disproportionate pandemic impact for marginalized communities in the first place, said Ninoska Campos, an excluded worker from Iowa City.

Campos warns that opening the Excluded Works Fund to residents who already received stimulus checks, would push out hundreds of eligible excluded workers from receiving the fund.

