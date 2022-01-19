Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City votes to contribute $1.5 million to excluded workers fund.

The City of Iowa City voted to contribute $1.5 million to help fund workers that were...
The City of Iowa City voted to contribute $1.5 million to help fund workers that were ineligible from previous relief programs.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City voted to contribute $1.5 million to help fund workers that were ineligible from previous relief programs.

This would raise the total to $3.5 million to date.

“We applaud Iowa City for contributing $1.5 million to help fund a $3.5 million investment in ‘payments to workers who were ineligible for previous relief programs’, as the 5-0 county vote last November created. Excluded workers must be prioritized in the lottery selection process, with a self-certification for eligibility, otherwise, JohnsonCounty will re-create the same structural barriers that exacerbated racial inequities in vulnerable populations and led to a disproportionate pandemic impact for marginalized communities in the first place, said Ninoska Campos, an excluded worker from Iowa City.

Campos warns that opening the Excluded Works Fund to residents who already received stimulus checks, would push out hundreds of eligible excluded workers from receiving the fund.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

Senator Chuck Grassley announced that he enters the 2022 campaign year having raised $5.25...
Sen. Grassley raises $1.42 million in fourth quarter of 2021, $5.25 million total for the year
MidAmerican Energy proposes $3.9 billion “Wind PRIME” renewable energy project
A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow...
Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases