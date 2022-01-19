Show You Care
Girl Scouts hoping to save Iowa cabin from wrecking ball

A group of Girl Scouts tied to a southwestern Iowa cabin since it was built nearly 100 years ago is hoping to save the building from being demolished.(Save the Girl Scout Cabin at McKinley Park)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CRESTON, Iowa (AP) — A group of Girl Scouts tied to a southwestern Iowa cabin since it was built nearly 100 years ago is hoping to save the building from being demolished.

Television station WHO 13 reports that Creston’s Parks and Recreation Board is threatening to raze the cabin that sits in the city’s McKinley Park if the structure isn’t restored by spring.

Audrey Wright is the Union County Girl Scout service unit manager. She says the cabin was built in 1925 by the local Rotary Club from telephone poles taken down from around the town and carries decades of memories.

A Facebook page titled “Save the Girl Scout Cabin at McKinley Park” is soliciting donations to repair the cabin in hopes of saving it.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

