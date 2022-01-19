Dubuque County Health officials weigh in on new COVID numbers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Like the rest of the state and country, counties across Iowa are seeing high COVID-19 case numbers. Health officials in Dubuque county said numbers there mirror those of the state.

Dubuque County Health Interim Director Samantha Kloft said these cases they’re seeing in Dubuque are similar to the peak they saw back in November of 2021.

She added the 39 and younger age group are making up 61% of cases in Dubuque county. Kloft said they know this younger group are the ones out in the community for work and school.

”I think that because younger adults and children are less at risk of severe illness related to COVID, they and their parents may be less inclined to seek out a vaccine or anything like that. Because they feel that they’re already protected being a younger adult. Which we know especially with the surge in omicron that’s not always the case,” said Kloft.

Kloft again reiterated what health officials have been saying with omicron -- while the vaccine won’t necessarily keep you from getting COVID as omicron continues to spread, it will help prevent the most severe symptoms.

According to the state’s dash board, Dubuque county has seen 977 people test positive in the last week. Along with the spike in cases, we’re also seeing an influx of people seeking out tests.

”Because the range of symptoms COVID can have people are constantly wanting to get tested to make sure that it isn’t COVID. And also again because of omicron and the wide spread, there’s just more and more close contacts that we’re having right now. Which is why people are seeking out those tests,” said Kloft.

Kloft added the number of positive cases is most likely higher than what is reported because at home test results don’t get shared with the county or the state.

