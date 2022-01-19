Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque County Health officials weigh in on new COVID numbers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Like the rest of the state and country, counties across Iowa are seeing high COVID-19 case numbers. Health officials in Dubuque county said numbers there mirror those of the state.

Dubuque County Health Interim Director Samantha Kloft said these cases they’re seeing in Dubuque are similar to the peak they saw back in November of 2021.

She added the 39 and younger age group are making up 61% of cases in Dubuque county. Kloft said they know this younger group are the ones out in the community for work and school.

”I think that because younger adults and children are less at risk of severe illness related to COVID, they and their parents may be less inclined to seek out a vaccine or anything like that. Because they feel that they’re already protected being a younger adult. Which we know especially with the surge in omicron that’s not always the case,” said Kloft.

Kloft again reiterated what health officials have been saying with omicron -- while the vaccine won’t necessarily keep you from getting COVID as omicron continues to spread, it will help prevent the most severe symptoms.

According to the state’s dash board, Dubuque county has seen 977 people test positive in the last week. Along with the spike in cases, we’re also seeing an influx of people seeking out tests.

”Because the range of symptoms COVID can have people are constantly wanting to get tested to make sure that it isn’t COVID. And also again because of omicron and the wide spread, there’s just more and more close contacts that we’re having right now. Which is why people are seeking out those tests,” said Kloft.

Kloft added the number of positive cases is most likely higher than what is reported because at home test results don’t get shared with the county or the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

Dubuque County Health Official break down increase in COVID cases
Dubuque County Health officials weigh in on new COVID numbers
Keionna Bradshaw
Operation Quickfind: Keionna Bradshaw
Zach Hansen was announced as President of the Main Street Waterloo's Board of Directors
Main Street Waterloo announces 2022 Board of Directors
Senator Chuck Grassley announced that he enters the 2022 campaign year having raised $5.25...
Sen. Grassley raises $1.42 million in fourth quarter of 2021, $5.25 million total for the year