Des Moines man shares warning after suffering heart attack while shoveling snow

GRIMES, Iowa (WOI) - A Des Moines man is sharing a warning after he suffered a heart attack while shoveling snow over the weekend.

The Des Moines area saw more than a foot of snow Friday into Saturday.

Bo James was clearing that snow from his driveway, but said he had to take a couple of breaks while doing it.

After his second break, he said he was so weak he couldn’t stand up. He crawled inside his home, and felt like he was going to be sick.

His wife called 911, and doctors diagnosed a heart attack.

“They take me to the hospital immediately,” James said. “I go into surgery, I was awake through the whole time, they put a stint in my main artery because it was 100 percent clogged.”

Dr. Nicole Gilg Gachiani, chief physician quality officer at Broadlawns Medical Center, said while having a heart attack after shoveling isn’t common, it does happen.

“If you are going from a very sedentary lifestyle where you’re not typically doing much physical activity and then all of a sudden you go outside and do something that is very physical … it is something we would urge caution,” Gilg Gachiani said.

James said he has shoveled snow all his life, but he is now warning people to pay attention to what your body is telling you.

