Coggon Solar Project third consideration postponed

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the third and potentially final vote for the Coggon Solar Project.

The project entails turning 640 acres in North Linn County into a renewable energy farm for 35 years. For the first 20 years, 100% of the energy would be going to Iowans, after that it can be sold. It is estimated it would power 18,000 homes.

The land has already been acquired by Coggon Solar LLC..

Large concerns from non-participating neighbors are the misuse of valuable farmland, the cost of destructing the project after 35 years, and the potential impacts to property values.

The new meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. at the Linn County fair grounds.

