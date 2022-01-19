Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

[none]
[none](AP Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 140 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation of two girls, along with other child pornography offenses.

On June 9, 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Nathan Nosley guilty of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Officials said evidence at the trial showed Nosley persuaded two girls to send him pornographic images of themselves between 2018 and 2020. Nosely reportedly possessed and distributed child pornography to others as well. Evidence also showed that before these offenses, Nosley sexually abused a seven-year-old girl.

“This case is a tragic example of the dangers children face on the internet.” United States Attorney Sean Berry said in a news release. “Child predators are constantly trying to manipulate kids into having sex or providing sexually explicit photos. We all must do our parts to prevent these crimes. Parents and loved ones should talk to kids about the dangers lurking on the internet and monitor what kids are doing online.”

Nosley was sentenced to 1,680 months in prison, and a five-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
The Iowa Restaurant Association says more than 1,800 restaurants qualified for money from...
More than 1,800 Iowa restaurants qualified for pandemic aid money but got nothing
Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Latest News

A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
Iowa COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 amid high virus spread
Three people charged in connection to a murder in Grinnell have taken plea deals.
Three charged in connection to Grinnell murder take plea deal
Iowa farmers say they're still dealing with supply chain issues for farm equipment.
Iowa farmers say their still feeling the impacts of supply chain issues