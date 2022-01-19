Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 140 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation of two girls, along with other child pornography offenses.

On June 9, 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Nathan Nosley guilty of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Officials said evidence at the trial showed Nosley persuaded two girls to send him pornographic images of themselves between 2018 and 2020. Nosely reportedly possessed and distributed child pornography to others as well. Evidence also showed that before these offenses, Nosley sexually abused a seven-year-old girl.

“This case is a tragic example of the dangers children face on the internet.” United States Attorney Sean Berry said in a news release. “Child predators are constantly trying to manipulate kids into having sex or providing sexually explicit photos. We all must do our parts to prevent these crimes. Parents and loved ones should talk to kids about the dangers lurking on the internet and monitor what kids are doing online.”

Nosley was sentenced to 1,680 months in prison, and a five-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to four victims. He must also comply with all sex offender registration and public notification requirements.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.