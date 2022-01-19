Authorities identify man shot by Woodbury County deputy

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Tuesday said 35-year-old Michael Scott Meredith, of Sergeant Bluff, died last Wednesday after being shot by the deputy.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said last week that officers received a report of a man trying to break into a mobile home.

He says the suspect was shot when he walked toward officers and hit one of them with a tire iron.

The officer was not seriously injured.

