Ankeny school district to maintain voluntary mask policy

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Ankeny school district will retain its voluntary COVID-19 mask policy for the rest of the year.

KCCI reports the school board voted in favor of retaining the policy on Tuesday night. The decision was more of a formality due to federal law requiring school boards to approve return to learn plans every six months.

The board also added language saying the board would have to comply with the federal disability education act, which could require some students to wear masks in some situations.

In September, the school board voted to require students to wear masks. Days later, more than 1,300 parents signed a petition threatening to unenroll their children if the district reinstated the mask mandate.

A new school board voted to do away with the mandate in December.

The Ankeny school board also decided not to require employees to follow the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate last week, after having previously approved a requirement.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

