‘Who’s my neighbor’ award given to Linn-Mar faculty member and student

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Janessa Carr and Kayla Purchase were awarded the Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris “Who Is My Neighbor?” award by St. Paul’s United Church in Cedar Rapids.

The awards are given for embodying the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

Janessa Carr who is a Student Assistance Counselor at Linn-Mar High School, created the Social Justice Club to help minority students at the school feel safe and accepted through a variety of activities, including a peaceful protest in May at Linn-Mar Stadium.

Kayla Purchase is a senior at Linn-Mar High School and is a member of the Social Justice Club and spoke at the peaceful protest.

The award ceremony was part of a larger event held at Sinclair Auditorium at Coe College.

The event featured singing by both the Coe Choir and Mt. Zions Men’s Chorus as well as reflections on Dr. Martin Luther King Juniors legacy by both Black and White students of Coe College and Mount Mercy University and a Keynote Address by Pastor Stephanie & Pastor Keeyon Carter.

