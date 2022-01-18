Show You Care
State agencies affected by COVID-19 see increase in complaints

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa government watchdog saw three times the number of complaints related to the state’s unemployment agency in 2021 compared to the year before.

Iowa’s Ombudsman, which investigates complaints against state and local governments similar to an auditor’s office, saw an almost 1,000% increase in cases related to the state’s unemployment insurance between 2019 and 2021. Iowa’s Department of Corrections, which was also dramatically affected by the pandemic, saw an increase in complaints as well.

The data coming from an annual report, which was published in December, shows complaints against the Department of Corrections made up around 28% of complaints. The number of complaints to the Ombudsman’s office has generally increased over the last six years.

Nicholas Crawford, who is a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations of its facilities, just like other prisons across the country. He said the department is continuing to ensure staff, inmate, and visitor safety as it navigates through the ongoing pandemic.

When the DOC receives an inquiry from the Ombudsman’s office we do not take their concerns lightly,” Crawford wrote in an email statement. “We perform our due diligence to come to a satisfactory resolution and we will continue to do so as a department.”

Bert Dalmer, who is the acting Ombudsman, said COVID-19 is causing complaints to increase. However, he said the state agency investigating state and local governments says many complaints are attributed to poorly funded agencies.

“We’ve seen in some of our investigations there aren’t enough people to do the job so shortcuts get taken,” Dalmer said.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Workforce Development, which is the state agency running unemployment insurance, said it wasn’t surprised by the number of complaints. She said a record workload required extensive personnel shuffling and a lot of determinations for benefits on a case-by-case basis.

The Ombudsman’s report also said it is receiving fewer complaints related to unemployment insurance as the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

