Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley(WGEM)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Many Republican senators are against the new voting rights bills proposed by Senate Democrats.

Sen. Chuck Grassley stopped in Fayette county Monday as a part of his 99 county tour. People had the chance to talk with Senator Grassley asking questions about current legislation, what’s happening in the Senate, and his stance on several issues.

The first question he was asked was if he believed the 2020 Presidental Election was stolen. Grassley confirmed his beliefs that Joe Biden won the election.

“I believe that there were irregular a lot of irregularities in the election. But the election turned out the way it does,” said Grassley.

The FBI and Department of Justice, as well as the courts, have not found widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The election question led to a larger conversation about the two-voting rights bills Democrats are trying to pass on Capitol Hill: The Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“The Constitution is very clear, that state legislature sets the manners of having an election. So that’s why we are against it,” said Grassley on behalf of Senate Republicans.

But Grassley didn’t mention the rest of Article 1, Section 4 in the constitution that says the federal lawmakers have a role in elections.

Iowa is among 19 other states to pass more restrictive voting laws following the 2020 election. Iowa Republican lawmakers said the changes were necessary to make elections more secure.

The Senate is set to debate the voting rights bills Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Club Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Owner of Belle’s Basix says serious offers from buyers made to keep LGBTQ+ bar open
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year’s Day cabin fire

Latest News

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Grand Jury declines to find indictment in Tama homicide inquiry
State Health Officer not keen on data he is witnessing in the state.
State agencies affected by COVID-19 see increase in complaints
Cedar Rapids community members come together for discussions on the history and impact of...
Community members discuss history and impact of redlining in Cedar Rapids for MLK Day
Cedar Rapids community members come together for discussions on the history and impact of...
Community members discuss history and impact of redlining in Cedar Rapids for MLK Day