Quick Temperature Change Ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly flow moves into the state bringing a shot of warmth. Highs above freezing are expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Don’t get used to is, however. An arctic front crashes through the area later on Tuesday. Strong northwest wind gusts higher than 30 mph bring with it an arctic chill. Highs the remainder of the week will be in the single digits and teens with the chill going well below zero during the morning hours. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

