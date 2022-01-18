One more mild day, arctic air returns tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies and seasonably mild temperatures take us through our Tuesday. This warm-up is short-lived though as an arctic cold front pushes into the region tonight, increasing winds and dropping temperatures. Northwest winds will gust to 35 MPH at times as temperatures fall into the single digits by early morning, continuing to drop through the day to near zero by evening. Wind chills will be in the negative teens or colder through the day. Thursday looks to be the coldest of the coming days with highs in the lower single digits and wind chills again well below zero. Small chances for snow are still on track for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.