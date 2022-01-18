Show You Care
One last day in the 30s, then arctic air takes over

Wind chills will be below zero tomorrow morning!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a very quiet day as a warm front moves across the area. This will lead to a pleasant mid-winter day well into the 30s. A few areas may feasibly get to 40 degrees this afternoon as well. Tonight, an Arctic front is still on track to move through, dropping temperatures significantly going into tomorrow morning. Expect wind chills below zero by morning, with wind chills staying below zero through Friday morning. Actual highs will struggle as well, with Thursday being the coldest day of the bunch. This weekend into early next week, a series of small systems may bring some snow chances with them, but none of them look too substantial at this time. Have a good day!

