Mercy Medical Center offering free rapid and PCR testing

Testing is available from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm every day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mercy Medical center at 1100 Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Suite 113, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 is offering free rapid and PCR COVID testing.

Residents that take the rapid test will receive test results within minutes, both in-person and via email. Residents that take the PCR test, which is 99% accurate, will receive results roughly 48/72 hours after the test was taken.

Testing is free and no appointment is required. Testing is available from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm every day.

