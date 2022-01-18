Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana postponed

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 23 has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The news came after Indiana saw a rise in COVID cases within the team.

Both programs will actively work with the Big Ten Conference to find a rescheduled date to play the game. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Ticketholders for Sunday’s game should know that if a replacement opponent is found, the tickets will be good for a replacement game Sunday. If no replacement game is found, the tickets will be good for a possible make-up game with Indiana.

If there is a replacement game Sunday, season ticket holders will automatically be issued new tickets for a possible make-up date with Indiana.

The Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis on Thursday, Jan. 20 to take on the Minnesota Gophers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.

