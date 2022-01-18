Show You Care
Iowa families adjust after monthly child tax credit payments end

By WOI
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (WOI) - More than 36 million families received a child tax credit payment last month, but those payments have now ended.

U.S. Treasury data estimates roughly 620,000 children in Iowa qualified for the payments.

The monthly tax credits would come on the 15th of the month. They started arriving as part of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

Emily Carpenter of Altoona says she lost her job due to the pandemic. She has two children under the age of two.

Carpenter has a new job, but was only receiving $300 for her oldest child.

Now that the payments have run out, Carpenter said she knows she will have to make some tough decisions.

“It’s a little concerning, honestly, I’m not gonna lie,” Carpenter said. “We’ve been trying to budget a little more. And kind of figure out which things we can kind of either do away with or maybe downgrade like internet or something like that.”

President Biden proposed extending the tax credits for another year, but the bill stalled in the Senate.

