Iowa City Winter Shelter aims to stay open through March under any circumstances

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Almost all 70 beds at Iowa City’s Shelter House can fill up fast during the winter months. They have one extra location that they open just during this season.

This year, Executive Director Crissy Canganelli says they had to open late because of staffing issues.

“January 4th was the first night we were operational. We had hoped to open the shelter early in December and we just weren’t able to execute on that,” said Canganelli.

She says it was mostly because of the omicron variant. The surge effected about half of the winter shelter staff.

“Folks are out of rotation, they can’t come in to work and so we’re having to lean in and shift people within the existing staff that we have,” said Canganelli.

Eventually, staff members got healthy again and they were able to hire more people to fill all positions.

Even during that hiccup, Shelter House never stopped serving people.

Now, they continue to prepare for any obstacle. If other staff members were to get sick, or need to leave for any reason, Canganelli doesn’t want anything to stop them from serving the community.

“We’re doing all that we can to continue to build up our staff. We have to provide some training for our staff. They need to be able to be prepared. When they come into this work environment, it can be a very chaotic and difficult work environment to manage,” she said.

The winter shelter will be open through mid march, every single night from 5 p.m. through 8 a.m.

