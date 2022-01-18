Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grand Jury declines to find indictment in Tama homicide inquiry

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of Thursday, October 28, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)((BRIAN TABICK/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Having completed the investigation of the Wilfong Homicide in Tama County and reviewed all the evidence and testimony, The Grand Jurors of the County of Tama found that the case should not be prosecuted, and refused to find an indictment for any indictable public offense.

On October 28th, 2021 officials say 28-year-old Dewey Wilfong III was walking around with a handgun near 1001 Station Street in Chelsea when officers received reports of shots fired in the area.

After officers approached Wilfong III a standoff ensued. Wilfong III discharged the firearm he possessed and a Deputy Tama County Sheriff fired one round striking Wilfong III in the upper torso.

Wilfong died prompting an independent investigation by the Iowa DCI.

With the Grand Jury finding finalized, they endorse the result that the homicide charge be ignored.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Club Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Owner of Belle’s Basix says serious offers from buyers made to keep LGBTQ+ bar open
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year’s Day cabin fire

Latest News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Democrat proposed voting rights bills are unconstitutional
State Health Officer not keen on data he is witnessing in the state.
State agencies affected by COVID-19 see increase in complaints
Cedar Rapids community members come together for discussions on the history and impact of...
Community members discuss history and impact of redlining in Cedar Rapids for MLK Day
Cedar Rapids community members come together for discussions on the history and impact of...
Community members discuss history and impact of redlining in Cedar Rapids for MLK Day