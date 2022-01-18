Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ferentz: Diversity group will continue in new form

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The head football coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes said a personal advisory group focused on diversity will continue in a different form.

The group was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in the program.

In a statement TV9 obtained Sunday, Ferentz said he created the advisory group to “gain insight and better understand how to make real, impactful changes that create a more welcoming environment for every player.”

It also said the formal committee would no longer meet on a regular basis.

TV9 also spoke to former chair and Hawkeye football player David Porter, who said he found out it was disbanded in an email he received earlier this month.

However, on Monday, the letter, obtained by the Des Moines Register, said reports the group was being dissolved were inaccurate.

Ferentz said it is true previous members will not continue with the group.

In the letter, Ferentz said several members indicated interest in stepping away last month, saying they felt their work made a real impact, and it was the right time to transition to a new group.

He said the new group will be made up of players who recently completed their Hawkeye careers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year’s Day cabin fire
The Iowa Medical Classification Center(KCRG File)
Staff members assaulted at Iowa Medical and Classification Center
Some Iowa childcare providers express concern over proposed changes to childcare centers
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities
More than 36 million families received a child tax credit payment last month.
Iowa families adjust after monthly child tax credit payments end
Wahlburgers opens at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee
More than 36 million families received a child tax credit payment last month.
Monthly child tax credit payments end
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the moon is named after wolves who were thought to howl...
TV9 viewer photos of Monday night's Wolf Moon