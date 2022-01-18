Ferentz: Diversity group will continue in new form

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The head football coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes said a personal advisory group focused on diversity will continue in a different form.

The group was created after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in the program.

In a statement TV9 obtained Sunday, Ferentz said he created the advisory group to “gain insight and better understand how to make real, impactful changes that create a more welcoming environment for every player.”

It also said the formal committee would no longer meet on a regular basis.

TV9 also spoke to former chair and Hawkeye football player David Porter, who said he found out it was disbanded in an email he received earlier this month.

However, on Monday, the letter, obtained by the Des Moines Register, said reports the group was being dissolved were inaccurate.

Ferentz said it is true previous members will not continue with the group.

In the letter, Ferentz said several members indicated interest in stepping away last month, saying they felt their work made a real impact, and it was the right time to transition to a new group.

He said the new group will be made up of players who recently completed their Hawkeye careers.

