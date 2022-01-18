Show You Care
Dubuque City Hall suspends in-person utility bill payments amid COVID-19-related staffing shortage

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials said in-person utility bill and parking fine payments at City Hall are temporarily suspended due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

In-person payments are expected to resume on Jan. 24.

In the meantime, utility bill and parking ticket payments can be made online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, or by phone by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option #1 for phone payments.

Additionally, residents can drop off non-cash payments at the drop box outside City Hall at the 13th Street entrance. Checks can also be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.

For more information, contact Utility Billing by phone at 563-589-4144 or by email at utilityb@cityofdubuque.org.

