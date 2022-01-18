Dubuque childcare network to use state grant to create more ‘daycare homes’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting her own daycare was no easy task for Lisa McGovern.

“I did not know where to start,” she recalled. “I did not know how to go about it and, honestly, I almost did not do it.”

But McGovern persevered and now cares for about a dozen children in a duplex she renovated to serve as a childcare center she calls Aspire Home Childcare Preschool. McGovern said she wanted to give other people the chance to do what she does every day, so she created the Aspire Home Childcare Network.

In an effort to expand her network, McGovern applied for a childcare challenge state grant, a program the Iowa legislature created last session where providers apply for grants that fit the needs of their communities. Knowing the competition was plenty, McGovern did not expect much, but on what seemed to be a regular Thursday she got the all important call.

“It was very exciting when Governor Reynolds called and let me know that I was eligible for the grant and had gotten the award,” she said, smiling.

The $78,000 grant will go towards remodeling homes so that others can start their own daycares.

“The homes are just daycare homes; nobody lives in them, but they are still home environments where providers will rent them and then provide care in smaller numbers,” she explained. “Childcare homes also really provide the nurturing and the closer connections with our children, and it creates a much more nest-like feel, if you will.”

McGovern hopes to target stay-at-home parents by expanding her daycare home network, specifically those interested in working but that cannot do so because they have nowhere to leave their children at or cannot afford a daycare center.

“They do not know if they should go to work, or how they go to work, and how they leave their children whom they love so much and, of course, everybody does, but they do not have very many options,” she mentioned. “So how can we help them get set up right away, so they have an apartment, it is already set up for daycare, and they are ready to go.”

Those interested in setting up their own daycare through the Aspire Home Childcare Network are encouraged to reach out to McGovern at contact@aspirehcn.com.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.