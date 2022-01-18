Community members discuss history and impact of redlining in Cedar Rapids for MLK Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Doctor Martin Luther King Junior fought for housing equity. And Monday, leaders in Cedar Rapids talked about how to undo the impact of racist policies of the past.

‘Red-Lined and Side-Lined: History of Housing, Hoping for Home’ was the theme of the program.

“The impact is still with us today,” said Anne Harris Carter, moderator.

The impact of ‘Redlining’ is visible today - and something those gathered at the African American Museum of Iowa discussed and want to dismantle. Redlining was a federally sanctioned mapping system that discriminated against Black families in terms of getting housing opportunities.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 ended the practice.

“We thought this was a history we needed to tell. As well as realities that stem from it that still impact us today,” said Jonathan Heifner.

Panel moderator, Anne Harris Carter - whose parents faced discrimination when they tried to find housing in Cedar Rapids in 1976... said supporting equality in housing today comes down to three things:

Providing education, information, and exploring how the community can come together to find solutions.

“To talk about some solutions, that are underway in Cedar Rapids, but also thinking about what else we need to make sure that there’s equitable housing in our community,” said Harris Carter.

City manager Jeff Pomeranz wants to see more Black families apply for funding through the Neighborhood Finance Corporation... to help people transition from renters to homeowners.

But to reach the program’s goals it needs more engagement - even beyond Monday’s discussion.

“I think conversation is key to bringing about change. I know that self awareness is really important. And sometimes that self awareness doesn’t happen unless there’s conversations with others who have a perspective that’s different from your own.”

Discussing the past to help facilitate change today.

If you’d like to learn more about this history of redlining in Iowa, the African American Museum of Iowa has its ‘Mapping Exclusion -- Redlining in Iowa’ exhibit on display now.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.