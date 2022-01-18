Cedar Rapids Urban Deer Management Program release 2021-2022 Report

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 10th, The Cedar Rapids Urban Deer Management Program concluded the 2021-2022 bow hunt season.

63 hunters qualified for the urban bow hunt; 31 of which were successful in harvesting at least one deer.

There were a total of 84 deer taken during this season’s bow hunt - a slight decrease from the 87 taken during the 2020-2021 season. 69 were does, 8 were button bucks, and 7 were antlered bucks.

Five deer were donated to help feed those experiencing hunger in Iowa through the HUSH Program. 79 deer were kept for personal consumption.

Seven hunters harvested five or more does during this season’s hunt and will be eligible for a 2022-2023 incentive buck tag.

There were no injuries or hunting violations recorded this year.

