CDC recommends schools cancel band, football activities

Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some health experts are criticizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for suggesting schools cancel some sports and activities.

The CDC recently released guidance, advising schools to cancel high-risk sports and extracurricular activities or hold them virtually.

They included football, wrestling and band, and pointed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

But an infectious disease expert called the guidance “unlikely, unreasonable and unrealistic.”

He worries people will not follow the suggestions.

The CDC director defended the agency, saying in a statement it, “prioritized academics over athletics” and noted when its school guidance is followed, it can be incredibly effective.

