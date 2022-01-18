Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office sees rise in drug and OWI violations, drop in criminal mischief

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office has released its annual report for 2021. The report highlights both positives and negative trends when comparing the data to 2020.

The most notable statistics showed a rise in drug violations from 295 in 2020 to 494 in 2021 as well as OWIs from 214 in 2020 up to 302 in 2021.

However, the data also showed a decrease in burglaries (dropping from 74 cases in 2020 to 51 in 2021) and criminal mischief (dropping from 42 cases in 2020 to just 19 in 2021).

“As challenging and difficult a year 2021 was, I am pleased with the data and statistics we are seeing in this year’s annual report. Most of the numbers demonstrate self-initiated activities by our patrol and investigative staff have increased, not necessarily that crime is impacting our citizens more. I consider that a win in a year that has perplexed us like 2021 has on nearly every front.” says Sheriff Tony Thompson.

You can read the 2021 annual report below:

