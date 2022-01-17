Show You Care
Some Iowa childcare providers express concern over proposed changes to childcare centers

By WOI
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - As lawmakers look to make changes to help childcare centers across Iowa, not all childcare providers are on board with the discussions.

Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds announced nearly $37 million in grants is being awarded to caregivers across the state.

The goal is to open up 5,000 additional childcare slots with those funds.

Iowa lawmakers are also looking to change state law to allow a single provider to oversee more children at once.

For example, one provider can currently watch six, two-year-olds, but lawmakers want to bump that to eight children.

However, some providers warn this will overload children, who will ultimately suffer the consequences.

“The smaller the groups are, the more a child can learn and develop those skills that they need. Social, emotional, especially self regulation, establishing bonds with their peers,” said Johanna Campbell, a teacher at Grace Preschool.

House lawmakers are working on a bill to address the number of kids caregivers can watch.

