Northeast Iowa Food Bank to hold Pack the Dome day of service

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northeast Iowa Food Bank will host its “Pack The Dome” day of service at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Monday.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports people can help package food, which will go to the organization’s BackPack Program.

The program serves about 4,000 children at 145 schools across Northeast Iowa each month.

The event starts Monday at 10:30 a.m.

