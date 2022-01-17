Show You Care
Nonprofit unveils new Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(The Friends of MLK)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Quad Cities-based nonprofit said MLK Park will be located at 501 Brady Street, and it will be the first official memorial for Dr. King.

“The vision for a MLK memorial began back in 2014 with a City of Davenport Task Force,” Board Chair and CEO of the Friends of MLK Ryan Saddler said in a news release. “It is exciting to see this vision begin to come to reality. It is our hope that all Davenport residents and Quad Citizens will see this park as an opportunity gather and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King. This park is our reminder of the fight for equity and justice that has made America what it is today.”

The park was designed in collaboration with Streamline Architects.

The nonprofit said a tentative groundbreaking date is set for April 2022, with an opening planned for the summer.

