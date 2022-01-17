Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet

NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of Jupiter, depicted in this illustration.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is crediting so-called “citizen scientists” with helping to make a huge discovery in space.

The agency said the citizen scientists collaborated with professional astronomers to discover a planet that’s about the same size as Jupiter, but with about three times the mass.

The planet is about 379 light-years from Earth and is orbiting a star with the same mass as the sun.

The citizen scientists were able to help NASA pin down the planet’s size and mass and track it.

They did so through online volunteer projects that allow anyone to look through NASA telescope data for signs of planets beyond our solar system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Basix in Cedar Rapids.
Owner of Belle’s Basix says serious offers from buyers made to keep LGBTQ+ bar open
Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Ferentz disbands diversity group created after 2020 probe
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases

Latest News

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
3 California teenagers killed in car crash near Los Angeles
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.
Iowa State Patrol records 194 crashes in three day period