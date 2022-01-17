Modest warm-up for the early part of the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow warm-up is expected to begin the workweek, with highs reaching the 20s on Monday then 30s on Tuesday.

This change in temperature will be short, however, as another cold front swings through Tuesday night and ushers in an Arctic air mass. Temperatures will struggle to reach 0 on Thursday, with both Thursday morning and Friday morning starting off with lows in the double-digits below zero.

A very modest warm-up takes place again toward the end of the week, with a few snow showers possible on Saturday.

The main takeaway from today’s forecast, though, is that below normal temperatures dominate nearly every one of the next 9 days. There are also some indications that cold air could stick around through the end of the month, but we’ll be watching for changes.

