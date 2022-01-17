Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Modest warm-up for the early part of the workweek

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow warm-up is expected to begin the workweek, with highs reaching the 20s on Monday then 30s on Tuesday.

This change in temperature will be short, however, as another cold front swings through Tuesday night and ushers in an Arctic air mass. Temperatures will struggle to reach 0 on Thursday, with both Thursday morning and Friday morning starting off with lows in the double-digits below zero.

A very modest warm-up takes place again toward the end of the week, with a few snow showers possible on Saturday.

The main takeaway from today’s forecast, though, is that below normal temperatures dominate nearly every one of the next 9 days. There are also some indications that cold air could stick around through the end of the month, but we’ll be watching for changes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
The view along U.S. Highway 20 from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at around...
Snowfall winding down toward daybreak Saturday, roads remain hazardous
Faculty, staff, and parents send open letter to Iowa Board of Regents for stricter COVID mitigation measures
traffic closed on Highway 13
NOTICE: Traffic closed on Hwy 13 from Hwy 100 to Mount Vernon Rd; both cleared and re-opened
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say

Latest News

Scattered flurries.
First Alert Forecast
Clouds and flurries are expected this afternoon
Clouds and flurries are expected Sunday afternoon
Clouds and flurries are expected this afternoon
Clouds and flurries expected this afternoon
A few light snow showers are possible Sunday.
Quieter and colder tonight, a few flakes possible later Sunday