Marion Independent School District board to meet over new football stadium

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Marion Independent School District is set to meet to approve bids to build a new football stadium.

The district plans to build it near the school this year.

The administration is requesting the board approve a bid from Larson Construction for the completion of the project.

The board is meeting Monday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

