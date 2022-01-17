Marion Independent School District board to meet over new football stadium
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Marion Independent School District is set to meet to approve bids to build a new football stadium.
The district plans to build it near the school this year.
The administration is requesting the board approve a bid from Larson Construction for the completion of the project.
The board is meeting Monday at noon.
