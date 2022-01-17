Show You Care
The loudest Hawkeye fan at Carver is public address announcer David Gallagher

By Jack Lido
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Carver-Hawkeye Arena is an orchestra, complete with performers on the court and a lead vocalist on the sideline.

“When I show up for a Hawkeye event people say ‘I know your voice I know that voice.’”

The voice belongs to David Gallagher, who grew up learning how to speak up.

“I come from a family of ten,” Gallagher said. “When we have our family Christmases, I don’t think anyone else could hear.”

Gallagher said he’s got the best job in the world.

“It doesn’t get any better than this.”

But that does not mean it’s easy.

“I think it’s very respectful to get the names right,” Gallagher said. “You have people form all over the world, they pronounce a name differently out east then we do here, you want to be respectful for the athlete, the coach and the parents and the fans in the crowd.”

Gallagher has quirks that make him unique, including announcing who tallied an assist on a made basket.

As in: “GIVE THE ASSIST TO CLARK!”

“I like to give credit to another player,” Gallagher said. “Lisa Bluder’s teams are some of the most unbelievable passing teams in the country without that pass, it’s not going in the basket so, I always like a good passer.”

Gallagher’s been going strong for more than two decades, and he said he’s never worked a day in those twenty years

“I wake up every day thinking there’s 1,000 people that would love to do what I do. It’s not a job, it’s never been a job to me.”

