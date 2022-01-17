Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol records 194 crashes in three day period

The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has released some surprising data from the roads this last weekend.

From January 14th at 5:00 am till January 17th at 5:00 am the Iowa State Patrol recorded a total of 194 crashes in the state. Of those crashes, 176 resulted in property damage, and 18 resulted in personal injury.

Fortunately, zero of the crashes were reportedly fatal.

