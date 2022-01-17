Iowa City to tow vehicles for snow removal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Street crews will be removing snow from certain downtown roads, according to officials, leading to towing of vehicles.

The clean-up operations will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022. Vehicles parked in tow-away zones in an area bordered by Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, and N. Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street. Parking is already disallowed on these streets between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

City officials suggested that owners should move their vehicles to legal on-street parking spaces, or public parking ramps downtown. If your vehicle is towed, call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.

