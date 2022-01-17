Show You Care
Hwy 6 full closure to begin Monday night

HWY 6 construction/detour plan(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday evening US Hwy Route 6 will be closing both its westbound and eastbound lanes at I-380 for road construction.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue.

Closure hours:

  • 8:00 PM Monday, January 17 to 6:00 AM Tuesday, January 18
  • 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 18 to 6:00 AM Wednesday, January 19
  • 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 19 to 6:00 AM Thursday, January 20 (if needed)

