Hwy 6 full closure to begin Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday evening US Hwy Route 6 will be closing both its westbound and eastbound lanes at I-380 for road construction.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue.

Closure hours:

8:00 PM Monday, January 17 to 6:00 AM Tuesday, January 18

8:00 PM Tuesday, January 18 to 6:00 AM Wednesday, January 19

8:00 PM Wednesday, January 19 to 6:00 AM Thursday, January 20 (if needed)

